Exclusive: Aston Villa join Man Utd and Newcastle in keeping tabs on Norway winger

Aston Villa have joined Manchester United and Newcastle United in keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, Ontheminute.com understands.

The Norway international is currently at the World Cup with his country, where his profile is under an even brighter spotlight.

Norway international and RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nusa has already impressed for Norway in recent months, showing the pace, flair and direct running that have made him one of Scandinavia’s most exciting attacking talents.

Manchester United and Newcastle have both been monitoring the 21-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window, and Aston Villa are now also believed to be watching developments closely.

Unai Emery’s side are assessing wide attacking options as they look to add more speed, creativity and one-v-one threat to their squad.

Nusa remains highly rated at RB Leipzig, who are expected to make a strong effort to keep him beyond the current window.

The Bundesliga club view him as an important part of their long-term plans and are unlikely to welcome approaches cheaply.

For now, Villa, United and Newcastle are keeping tabs rather than advancing formal moves. But with Nusa currently involved on the World Cup stage for Norway, interest around his future could intensify quickly.