Exclusive: Man Utd And Newcastle keeping tabs on Norway winger

Manchester United and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa ahead of the summer transfer window, Ontheminute.com understands.

The 21-year-old has enhanced his reputation after a series of exciting performances for Norway, where his direct running, close control and one-v-one threat have made him one of the country’s most dangerous attacking outlets.

Norway international and RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nusa has also been included in Norway’s World Cup squad, increasing the spotlight around his future.

United are assessing wide attacking options as they look to add more pace and unpredictability to their squad.

Newcastle are also believed to be monitoring the market for young forwards with elite upside, and Nusa fits the type of profile that could appeal to their recruitment team.

However, a deal will not be straightforward. RB Leipzig are expected to make a strong effort to keep Nusa this summer and view him as an important part of their future plans.

The Bundesliga club have seen his value rise since signing him from Club Brugge, and they are unlikely to welcome approaches cheaply.

For now, both Premier League clubs are watching developments rather than advancing formal moves.

But with Nusa heading to the World Cup and continuing to impress for Norway, interest around the winger could intensify quickly.