Exclusive: Newcastle join Premier League chase for Barcelona starlet

Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal as Premier League interest in the highly-rated youngster continues to build.

The 21-year-old has already been linked with Manchester United, while Aston Villa are also believed to be monitoring his situation.

Newcastle have now joined the clubs watching developments closely, with the Magpies assessing midfield options ahead of a potentially busy summer window.

Bernal is viewed as one of the most promising products of Barcelona’s La Masia system.

His ability to dictate play, recover possession and operate in different midfield roles has made him an attractive long-term target for English clubs looking to add technical quality.

Barcelona have tied Bernal down until 2029 and will not be under pressure to sell cheaply.

However, Newcastle’s interest adds further intrigue to the situation, with Premier League clubs continuing to circle a player regarded as one of Spain’s brightest midfield prospects.