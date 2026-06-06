Exclusive: Aston Villa join Man Utd in €60m race for Barcelona starlet

Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal as Premier League interest in the La Masia talent continues to grow.

Manchester United have already been linked with a potential €60million move for the 21-year-old, and Ontheminute.com understands that Villa are monitoring developments closely ahead of the summer window.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Unai Emery’s side are assessing midfield options as they prepare for another demanding campaign at home and in Europe.

Bernal is regarded as one of Barcelona’s most exciting young midfielders. His calm passing, defensive awareness and ability to control the tempo have made him a player of serious interest to clubs looking for long-term quality.

Barcelona have protected Bernal with a contract until 2029 and are unlikely to welcome approaches easily.

However, Villa’s interest adds another layer to the story, with the Premier League market continuing to circle one of Spain’s brightest midfield prospects.