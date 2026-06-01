Man Utd plot huge €60m raid for Barcelona starlet

Manchester United are reportedly considering a €60million move for Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal as they look to build a younger and more dynamic midfield.

Fichajes.net claims United have placed the 21-year-old on their summer shortlist, with the club searching for long-term quality ahead of another Champions League campaign.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Shutterstock.

Bernal is seen as one of Barcelona’s brightest academy products and has been protected by the Catalan giants with a deal running until 2029.

The La Masia graduate is admired for his composure, passing range and ability to operate in both defensive and advanced midfield roles. He has also fought back strongly after a serious knee injury, boosting his reputation inside Barcelona.

United believe Bernal could add control, energy and future value to their squad.

Barcelona are not expected to welcome interest lightly, but a €60million offer could test their resolve.