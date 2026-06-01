Exclusive: Ipswich and Brentford ponder summer move for Viking defender

Ipswich Town and Brentford are continuing to monitor Viking FK defender Henrik Falchener ahead of a potential summer move.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are still keeping a close eye on Falchener after carrying out checks on the highly-rated centre-back earlier this season.

Ipswich and Brentford are believed to have maintained him on their recruitment lists from last summer and could make an attemptt o land the defender this summer.

Falchener has impressed for Viking in the Eliteserien, where his strength, composure and reading of the game have made him one of the club’s standout defensive players.

His profile has grown further after being called up to Norway’s World Cup squad, increasing attention around his future.

Viking will not want to lose an important first-team player, especially during a key part of the season.

But with clubs in England and Germany still watching closely, Falchener could become a name to follow this summer.