Exclusive: Leeds join Newcastle, Brentford, Brighton and Chelsea in race for Germany starlet

Leeds United are also keeping tabs on Said El Mala, with the Cologne winger continuing to attract growing attention from England ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea and Newcastle United have already been linked with the 19-year-old, and Leeds’ emergence in the picture adds another club to a race that is starting to look increasingly competitive.

Cologne winger Said El Mala. Photo by Shutterstock.

There has already been reported strong Premier League interest in El Mala, and Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds are now among the sides monitoring his progress closely.

The Germany youth international has caught the eye with his pace, direct running and ability to make things happen in the final third, making him a player of clear appeal for clubs planning ahead.

Cologne are still expected to demand a significant fee for one of their brightest young talents.

But with interest widening further, El Mala is becoming a name to watch very closely this summer.