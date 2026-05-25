Exclusive: Newcastle join Brentford, Brighton and Chelsea in race for Bundesliga starlet

Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on Said El Mala, with the Cologne winger continuing to attract growing attention from the Premier League ahead of the summer window.

Brentford, Brighton and Chelsea have already been linked with the 19-year-old, and Newcastle’s emergence in the picture adds another major name to a race that is starting to gather real pace.

Cologne winger Said El Mala. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports have already suggested strong English interest in El Mala, and Ontheminute.com now understands that Newcastle are among the clubs monitoring his progress closely.

The teenager’s pace, direct running and attacking output have made him an appealing option for sides looking to add more quality and long-term upside out wide.

Cologne are still expected to demand a hefty fee for one of their brightest young talents, which means any move will not be straightforward.

But with more clubs circling, El Mala is becoming a transfer story to watch very closely this summer.