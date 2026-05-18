Brentford join Brighton and Chelsea in race for Bundesliga starlet

Brentford have joined Brighton and Chelsea in the battle for Said El Mala, with the Cologne winger now attracting growing Premier League interest ahead of the summer window.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign in Germany, and his pace, end product and long-term potential are making him one of the more intriguing young wide players on the market.

According to the Daily Mail, Brentford have now stepped into the race after monitoring El Mala closely, while Brighton and Chelsea have also been tracking the Germany youth international.

That adds another twist to a transfer story that is already gathering momentum as clubs weigh up whether to meet Cologne’s demands.

El Mala has delivered goals and assists this season and is continuing to build his reputation quickly.

Cologne are understood to value him highly, which means any move would not come cheap. Even so, Brentford’s arrival shows interest in the teenager is only getting stronger.