Exclusive: Aston Villa join Nottingham Forest in tracking Danish centre-back

Aston Villa are showing interest in Thomas Kristensen, adding another Premier League club to the growing list of sides tracking the Udinese defender ahead of the summer window.

Nottingham Forest have already been linked with the Danish centre-back, but Villa are now also believed to be monitoring his situation as they look at possible defensive additions for next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Kristensen’s progress in Serie A has put several clubs on alert, with his mix of physicality, calmness and defensive discipline making him an appealing option.

Villa’s emergence in the picture adds further intrigue to a story that is beginning to gather pace as the market edges closer.

Udinese are aware of the growing attention and are keen to strengthen their position, but that may not stop interest from building.

With Forest and Villa both linked, Kristensen is becoming an increasingly interesting name to watch.