Exclusive: Preston join Sheffield United in keeping tabs on Man Utd winger

Preston North End are also showing interest in Ethan Ennis, adding another Championship club to the growing list of sides tracking the Manchester United youngster ahead of the summer window.

Sheffield United have already been linked with the winger, but Preston are now also believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation after his impressive loan campaign.

Ontheminute.com understands that Ennis’ strong season has put several clubs on alert as they look for young attacking options with room to develop.

Preston’s emergence in the picture adds another layer to the story, especially with Manchester United expected to hold further discussions over the 21-year-old’s long-term future in the coming months.

Ennis has impressed with his work rate, creativity and ability to deliver in different roles. As interest continues to build, his next step is becoming one to watch closely this summer.