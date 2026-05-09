Exclusive: Sheffield United keeping tabs on Man Utd winger

Sheffield United are keeping a close eye on Ethan Ennis ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Manchester United youngster emerging as a player to watch after an impressive season out on loan.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a productive spell with Fleetwood Town, and his strong campaign is now beginning to attract attention from clubs looking for young attacking quality.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Blades are among the sides monitoring Ennis as they assess possible additions for next season.

Manchester United have already activated an option to extend his contract, but that has not stopped interest building around a winger who has shown both versatility and end product during his development.

Ennis has impressed with his work rate, creativity and eye for goal, while also adapting to different roles.

With further talks expected over his long-term future, Sheffield United are now one of the clubs keeping tabs on his situation.