Napoli director confirm deal for Man Utd star

Rasmus Hojlund looks increasingly likely to leave Manchester United on a permanent basis this summer, with Napoli determined to keep hold of the striker after his loan spell in Italy.

The Danish forward has rediscovered form away from Old Trafford, and the Serie A side now appear ready to make sure his stay becomes a long-term one.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is insisting the club will complete a permanent deal for Hojlund by triggering the £38m release clause in his contract.

That would bring an end to the 23-year-old’s difficult spell at United and hand Napoli a proven option in attack ahead of next season.

Hojlund has impressed since moving to Italy, showing more confidence and consistency in front of goal.

United, meanwhile, look set to recoup part of their investment as they continue reshaping the squad this summer.