Neville issues transfer warning as Man Utd told to sign four

Gary Neville believes Manchester United still need major surgery this summer despite securing Champions League football for next season.

The former captain thinks reaching the next level will depend on getting four key additions through the door, with the current squad still lacking enough strength in vital areas.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, Neville said United’s top priorities should be a left-back, a centre-back and two central midfielders.

He argued those positions must be addressed with top-quality signings if the club want to build real momentum and compete more seriously at the highest level.

Neville also suggested there could be room for another attacking or flexible midfield option if United move players on.

Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast football podcast: “I think Manchester United need a left-back for next season because Luke Shaw has played every game this season, and I think he may struggle.

“They need a centre-back, 100 per cent.

“And they need two central midfield players.

“They’re the four priorities right now.

“Now, look, if you could then maybe trade Mason Mount for someone else who maybe can play in and out and be a bit more flexible across that midfield and forward line, I’d say, yeah, let’s go for a fifth.

“But if you can’t, I would say they’re the four. And they’ve got to be top-notch, those four players. That’s the real priority right now.”