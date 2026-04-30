Man Utd target Bayer Leverkusen star as Casemiro successor amid City threat

Manchester United are lining up a summer move for Exequiel Palacios as they search for a midfielder capable of stepping into Casemiro’s role.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has developed into one of the Bundesliga’s most reliable central operators, and United now appear ready to test the market for a player who could add control, energy and quality to the middle of the pitch.

Argentina international and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, United see Palacios as a serious option for their rebuild, but Manchester City are also monitoring the Argentina international.

The same report says Leverkusen are under no pressure to sell, with Palacios tied down long term, and any talks would likely begin around the €50m mark.

That sets up a potential Manchester battle for a midfielder now viewed as one of Europe’s most dependable engine-room talents.