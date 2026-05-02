Chelsea and Man Utd join Arsenal, Spurs and Everton in race for Sunderland star

Noah Sadiki is emerging as one of the hottest midfield names ahead of the summer window, with Sunderland now facing growing interest in one of their most important players.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are all being linked with the DR Congo international after his impressive rise in England.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have already held fresh talks with Sadiki’s representatives, while Manchester United have stepped up their checks on the midfielder during the season.

Arsenal and Everton are also watching closely, and Tottenham remain long-term admirers as the race for his signature begins to build.

Sunderland are not thought to be under pressure to sell and still view the 21-year-old as a major part of their future.

His contract also gives them a strong position. But with interest growing from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, Sadiki is becoming a major story to watch.