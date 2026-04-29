Aston Villa consider shock summer swoop for Man Utd star

Aston Villa could make a fresh move for Marcus Rashford this summer, with Unai Emery reportedly keen to bring the forward back to Villa Park.

The England international has rebuilt momentum away from Old Trafford, and his future is once again shaping up to be one of the more intriguing stories of the upcoming window.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Emery would be willing to use part of Villa’s transfer budget to try to land Rashford again.

Barcelona, where the 28-year-old has spent this season on loan, have not yet moved decisively to secure him on a permanent deal, opening the door for other clubs to watch developments closely.

Rashford previously showed flashes of quality during his spell under Emery, and Villa are understood to value what he could bring in the final third. If Barcelona hesitate, Villa may sense a real opportunity to step back into the picture.