Man Utd cool interest in Nottingham Forest star as £120m demand proves too steep

Manchester United have stepped back from the race to sign Elliot Anderson, with Nottingham Forest’s huge asking price forcing a rethink at Old Trafford.

The midfielder had been admired as part of United’s summer rebuild plans, but the club are now unwilling to push forward at a level they believe goes well beyond his market value.

According to BBC Sport, United will not pursue a deal if Forest continue to demand around £120million for the 23-year-old.

That stance marks a significant shift, especially with midfield changes expected and Anderson previously viewed as a serious option heading into the next window.

Forest’s valuation has effectively pushed United away for now, despite Anderson’s growing reputation after an impressive campaign.

Manchester City are also said to be interested, which could yet keep the story alive elsewhere. But from United’s point of view, this is a price they are not prepared to meet this summer.