Micky van de Ven transfer odds: Van de Ven exit explosion?

Micky van de Ven is one of Tottenham’s most valuable assets, but the summer rumour mill is already spinning fast.

The Dutch defender has impressed with his recovery pace and front-foot defending, and several elite clubs are monitoring whether Spurs face a fight to keep him.

Tottenham centre-back Micky Van de Ven. Photo by Shutterstock.

The latest football transfer odds make Liverpool 2.88 the favourites to sign Van de Ven after the summer window. Both Barcelona 5.50 and Real Madrid 5.50 sit close behind, underlining serious continental interest.

Tottenham are not expected to push him out. He is under a long contract and viewed as central to their rebuild, so any deal would likely demand a huge fee and a clear decision from the player. Still, Champions League pull and salary power can shift a market quickly.

Further back, Manchester City 10.00, Bayern Munich 13.00, Chelsea 19.00 and Manchester United 23.00 follow, with Inter Milan 41.00.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds say Liverpool lead, but Spurs still control the outcome.