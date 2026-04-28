Pompey and Oxford join Bolton and Huddersfield in chase for Aston Villa talent

Tommi O’Reilly is attracting growing interest ahead of the summer window, with Portsmouth, Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town all linked with the Aston Villa youngster.

The attacking midfielder has impressed during his spell at Crewe Alexandra, and his strong campaign is now putting him firmly on the radar of clubs looking for extra creativity next season.

Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Portsmouth and Oxford United are both interested in O’Reilly and are expected to hold talks in the coming weeks.

That places the Championship pair firmly in the frame, while Bolton and Huddersfield have also been credited with interest in separate reports.

O’Reilly has rebuilt momentum with an eye-catching season in League Two, showing his quality both from wide areas and in central positions.

His ability to create and influence games has made him a name to watch. A step up now looks increasingly likely.