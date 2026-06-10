Portsmouth and Lincoln eye cut-price swoop for Stockport County winger

Portsmouth and Lincoln City are both eyeing a summer move for Stockport County winger Jack Diamond as they look to add more attacking threat ahead of the new Championship season.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, raising the prospect of a cut-price deal.

According to Football Insider, both clubs are admirers of Diamond, who produced 15 goal involvements for Stockport last season.

County wanted more than £1m in January, but his valuation is now believed to have dropped, alerting clubs higher up the pyramid.

Lincoln know Diamond well after previously taking him on loan during the 2022/23 campaign. Portsmouth are also monitoring the situation as they search for wide players capable of making an immediate impact.

Diamond has impressed across the National League, League Two and League One. After Stockport’s play-off final disappointment, a Championship step now looks increasingly possible.