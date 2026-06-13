Leicester land their man as former Southampton boss agrees shock three-year deal

Leicester City have made their move, and Russell Martin is set to take charge of a major rebuild at the King Power Stadium.

The former Southampton head coach has agreed a three-year deal to become Leicester’s new manager, with an official announcement expected within the next 48 hours.

According to The Telegraph, the agreement was finalised on Saturday after the Foxes stepped up their long-standing interest.

Martin’s arrival is a statement appointment for a club now facing life in League One after a second straight relegation.

Leicester had admired the 40-year-old last summer before he chose Rangers, but they have now secured a coach known for possession-based football and clear tactical principles.

A major summer reset is expected, with Abdul Fatawu, Ben Nelson and Jannik Vestergaard among those who could leave.

Leicester’s hierarchy believe Martin can restore identity, belief and direction after another brutal campaign.