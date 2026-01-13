Exclusive: Ipswich Town join the race for Sheffield Wednesday star

Ipswich Town have now entered the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Charlie McNeill, turning the youngster’s future into a four-club transfer battle.

The 22-year-old has been one of the Owls’ brighter performers in a difficult campaign, contributing goals, assists and relentless energy in the final third.

Ontheminute.com understands Ipswich have begun monitoring McNeill alongside Preston North End, Birmingham City and Leicester City.

With promotion-chasing squads all planning ahead, the attacker is viewed as a flexible option capable of developing into a regular Championship scorer.

Birmingham and Leicester are assessing whether to move during the January window, while Preston and Ipswich may take a longer-term view towards a summer approach.

Sheffield Wednesday’s financial pressures could yet influence any decision if firm offers arrive. Interest is clearly building fast and McNeill’s situation is one to watch closely as the window approaches.