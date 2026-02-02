Wolves close in on Championship target as medical scheduled

Wolves are on the brink of completing the signing of Southampton forward Adam Armstrong, with the striker set to undergo a medical later this morning ahead of a permanent move.

Wolves have moved quickly to finalise terms as they look to add proven Championship firepower to their squad.

Armstrong has been given permission to complete his medical after talks between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton reached an advanced stage.

The deal is expected to be wrapped up imminently if checks are completed without issue.

The 28-year-old had been heavily linked with Middlesbrough, Wrexham, Stoke City and Ipswich Town in recent weeks, but Wolves have now won the race.

Armstrong’s arrival would represent a significant attacking boost as Wolves reshape their squad for the remainder of the campaign.