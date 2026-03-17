Aston Villa make firm decision on key player ahead of summer transfer window

Aston Villa have made a firm decision on the future of Youri Tielemans ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Belgian midfielder remains a key part of Unai Emery’s long-term plans, despite growing external interest.

According to Football Insider, Villa have no intention of selling Tielemans, even with strong approaches expected from the Saudi Pro League.

The 28-year-old has been influential when fit this season, and his recent absence through injury has coincided with a dip in Villa’s performances. His importance to the system has only strengthened the club’s desire to keep him at Villa Park.

While financial pressures could force difficult decisions elsewhere in the squad, Tielemans is viewed as untouchable.

Villa are planning for the next campaign with him at the heart of midfield, underlining his importance to Emery’s project moving forward.