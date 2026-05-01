Exclusive: Brentford and Brighton keeping tabs on Porto wonderkid

Brentford and Brighton are both keeping tabs on Porto striker Oskar Pietuszewski as the Premier League clubs continue to scan the market for emerging attacking talent.

The teenage forward is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in Portugal, and his rapid rise is now starting to draw serious attention from England.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are monitoring Pietuszewski’s progress closely as they weigh up possible long-term moves.

The 17-year-old has already built a strong reputation for his finishing, movement and composure, making him an attractive option for sides looking to invest in future firepower.

Porto remain in a strong position because Pietuszewski is tied down on a long contract and is viewed as a major asset for the future.

That means any deal would be difficult to pull off. Even so, growing interest from Brentford and Brighton suggests his name could become a bigger talking point this summer.