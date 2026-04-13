Swansea want £15m for Brighton, Leeds and West Ham target

Swansea City are ready to demand £15m for Zan Vipotnik as Premier League interest in the striker continues to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brighton, Leeds United and West Ham are all being linked with the Slovenian forward, who has turned heads with an outstanding goalscoring campaign in the Championship.

According to Football Insider, Swansea have placed a firm valuation on Vipotnik after tying him down to a new contract last month.

That move has strengthened the club’s position, but it has not stopped top-flight sides from tracking one of the division’s most clinical finishers.

Vipotnik has been in brilliant form in front of goal and has developed into Swansea’s standout attacking weapon this season.

Brighton are the latest club credited with interest, while Leeds and West Ham have also been mentioned in connection with a summer move. Swansea may now be bracing for bids, but only on their terms.