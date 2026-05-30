Exclusive: Preston North End join Birmingham in weighing up summer move for Brighton winger

Preston North End are also considering a loan move for Tommy Watson, adding another Championship club to the growing list of sides exploring a summer deal for the Brighton winger.

Birmingham City have already been linked with the 20-year-old, but Preston are now also believed to be looking closely at whether they could offer him the regular minutes needed to kick-start his progress.

Ontheminute.com understands that Watson is available for loan this summer after a frustrating spell away from Brighton, and Preston are among the clubs assessing his situation.

The winger is still viewed as a player with pace, energy and clear long-term upside, which makes him an attractive option for teams looking to add attacking depth without a permanent transfer.

Preston’s interest adds another twist to the story, and Watson’s next destination is now becoming one to watch as the summer window approaches.