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Exclusive: Preston North End join Birmingham in weighing up summer move for Brighton winger

Deepdale Stadium, Preston North End
Deepdale Stadium, Preston North End. Photo by Shutterstock.

Preston North End are also considering a loan move for Tommy Watson, adding another Championship club to the growing list of sides exploring a summer deal for the Brighton winger.

Birmingham City have already been linked with the 20-year-old, but Preston are now also believed to be looking closely at whether they could offer him the regular minutes needed to kick-start his progress.

Ontheminute.com understands that Watson is available for loan this summer after a frustrating spell away from Brighton, and Preston are among the clubs assessing his situation.

The winger is still viewed as a player with pace, energy and clear long-term upside, which makes him an attractive option for teams looking to add attacking depth without a permanent transfer.

Preston’s interest adds another twist to the story, and Watson’s next destination is now becoming one to watch as the summer window approaches.

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