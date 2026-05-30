Exclusive: Leverkusen join Premier League clubs in chase for Sevilla star

Bayer Leverkusen are showing interest in Chidera Ejuke, adding a new twist to the growing race for the Sevilla winger ahead of the summer window.

Fulham, Sunderland and Leeds United have already been linked with the Nigeria international, but Leverkusen’s emergence now gives the story a fresh continental angle as more clubs weigh up a possible move.

Ontheminute.com understands that Ejuke’s pace, direct running and ability to unsettle defenders in one-on-one situations have made him a player of interest for sides looking to add greater attacking unpredictability.

Leverkusen are now believed to be among the clubs monitoring the 28-year-old as they assess options for next season.

Sevilla are thought to be open to discussing offers if the right proposal arrives.

With interest now building from both England and Germany, Ejuke is quickly becoming a player to watch closely this summer.