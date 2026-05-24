Exclusive: Leeds join Fulham and Sunderland in race for Sevilla winger

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Chidera Ejuke, with the Sevilla winger continuing to attract growing attention from England ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fulham and Sunderland have already been linked with the Nigeria international, and Leeds’ emergence in the picture adds another Premier League and Championship-calibre name to a transfer story that is starting to gather pace.

Ontheminute.com understands that Ejuke’s pace, direct dribbling and ability to unsettle defenders in one-against-one situations have made him a player of interest for several clubs looking to add more attacking unpredictability.

Leeds are now believed to be among those monitoring the 28-year-old as they assess wide options for next season.

Sevilla are thought to be open to listening if the right offer arrives. With more English clubs now circling, Ejuke is becoming an increasingly interesting market opportunity this summer.