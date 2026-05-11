Exclusive: Fulham and Sunderland eye Sevilla winger as summer links gather pace

Chidera Ejuke is attracting growing Premier League attention ahead of the summer transfer window, with Fulham and Sunderland both keeping tabs on the Sevilla attacker.

The Nigeria international has shown flashes of real quality in Spain, and his ability to beat defenders one-on-one is now putting him on the radar of clubs searching for extra threat in wide areas.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Fulham and Sunderland are monitoring Ejuke’s situation as they weigh up possible attacking additions.

The 28-year-old is valued for his pace, direct style and willingness to take risks in the final third, making him an intriguing option for sides looking to add more unpredictability out wide.

Sevilla are understood to be open to discussing offers if the right proposal arrives, which could create an opportunity this summer.

With interest starting to build, Ejuke’s future is becoming one to watch closely.