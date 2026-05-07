Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham and Ipswich Town keeping tabs on Senegalese centre-back

Moustapha Mbow is attracting growing attention from England ahead of the summer transfer window, with several clubs now monitoring the Paris FC centre-back.

The powerful defender has impressed with his performances in France, and his profile is beginning to generate serious interest as Premier League sides search for defensive reinforcements.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham and Ipswich Town are all among the clubs keeping tabs on Mbow’s situation.

That puts the 26-year-old firmly in the spotlight as teams assess options who can add strength, presence and reliability at the back.

Mbow has built a reputation for his physicality, aerial ability and defensive consistency, making him an appealing target for clubs preparing for a demanding season.

Paris FC remain in a solid contractual position, but growing outside interest means his name is quickly becoming one to watch closely in the market.