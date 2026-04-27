Crystal Palace next manager odds: This is the favourite as Eagles plot post-Glasner era

Robbie Keane is the early front-runner to become Crystal Palace’s next permanent manager, priced at 3.00 in the latest football odds.

Palace are preparing for a summer handover after Oliver Glasner confirmed he will leave at the end of the season, with the club still pushing for a strong finish and riding a solid run of form.

Keane’s price reflects growing belief Palace could go for a hungry “project coach”. Thomas Frank 4.00 is the main challenger, admired for structure, pressing and player development. Sean Dyche 5.00 sits next, seen as the safer choice if Palace want instant stability.

If the board want a more aggressive attacking identity, Andoni Iraola 7.00 and Roberto De Zerbi 9.00 remain popular in the football betting conversation.

Gary O’Neil 10.00 and Roger Schmidt 10.00 are also on the radar, with Cesc Fabregas 11.00, Marco Silva 11.00, Roberto Martinez 11.00 and Frank Lampard 11.00 rounding out a tight market.

For football betting fans, the football odds suggest Palace are choosing between continuity and a complete reset.