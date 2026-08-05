EXCLUSIVE: Doncaster Join Four-Club Scramble for Sunderland’s Explosive Youngster

Doncaster Rovers are exploring a loan move for Sunderland attacker Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi, adding another potential destination for the highly rated academy graduate.

Ontheminute.com understands Rovers have joined Bradford City, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town in tracking the young forward.

Sunderland must now consider several pathways before settling on their preferred option.

Doncaster’s interest centres on giving Samuel-Ogunsuyi meaningful senior minutes. His speed and off-ball movement could add a different dimension to their attack this season.

Bradford and Barnsley were among the first clubs to show interest, while Huddersfield later entered the picture. The growing competition gives Sunderland greater control over where their prospect continues his development.

A temporary move would allow the forward to experience the physical demands of regular EFL football without closing the door on his future at the Stadium of Light.

No destination has emerged as the clear favourite. Doncaster, however, believe a defined role and consistent opportunities could strengthen their case when Sunderland make a final decision.