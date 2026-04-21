Venezia star wanted by six Premier League clubs ahead of summer window

Issa Doumbia is fast becoming one of the most closely watched midfielders ahead of the summer window, with a host of Premier League clubs now keeping tabs on the Venezia star.

Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Everton and Chelsea are all among the sides showing interest in the Italy Under-21 international after his impressive rise in the middle of the park.

According to TEAMtalk, Doumbia has attracted serious attention from England after standout displays in Serie B, where he has added goals, assists and real authority from midfield.

His ability to cover ground, handle physical battles and influence matches in different roles has made him an appealing option for clubs looking to strengthen centrally.

Venezia remain in a solid position because the 22-year-old is under contract for the long term.

Even so, growing demand from both the Premier League and abroad could turn Doumbia into one of the summer’s most intriguing midfield stories.