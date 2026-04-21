Newcastle Utd want £75m for Bayern Munich target as move edges closer

Newcastle United are ready to consider selling Anthony Gordon this summer, but only if Bayern Munich meet their full £75m valuation for the England forward.

The winger remains one of the Magpies’ most dangerous attacking players, yet his future is now looking increasingly uncertain as interest from Germany begins to intensify.

According to The Times, Newcastle are prepared to open talks if Bayern match their asking price for the 25-year-old. That stance suggests the Bundesliga champions are now firmly in the picture as they search for another proven Premier League talent to strengthen their attacking line.

Gordon has enhanced his reputation with high-level performances and important goals, making him an attractive option for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Newcastle are still in a strong negotiating position, but their need to manage the summer window carefully could become a major factor. If Bayern step up with the right offer, this story could move quickly.