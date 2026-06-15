Spurs join Man City and Arsenal in race for Newcastle star Tonali

Tottenham have entered the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali in what could become one of the biggest transfer battles of the summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed in an exclusive update that Spurs are now in the mix for the Italy international, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to make Tonali a statement signing for his new-look midfield.

Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali. Photo by Shutterstock.

Tottenham are ready to rival Manchester City and Arsenal as they look to prove the ambition behind their latest rebuild.

Tonali has become one of Newcastle’s most important players since arriving from AC Milan. His energy, passing range and Premier League experience make him an obvious target for clubs looking to dominate midfield.

However, any deal would be extremely difficult. Newcastle are not expected to sell cheaply, with reports suggesting they could demand around £100million for the 26-year-old.

For Spurs, though, the message is clear. They want elite-level reinforcements, and Tonali is now firmly on their radar.