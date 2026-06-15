Exclusive: Coventry and Hull eye shock move for Man Utd midfielder

Coventry City and Hull City are considering summer moves to sign Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer on a permanent deal.

Ontheminute.com understands that both newly promoted Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old as they assess midfield options ahead of next season.

Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer. Photo by Shutterstock.

United are expected to review Collyer’s future during the summer, with interest growing from clubs ready to offer him regular senior football.

Collyer joined United from Brighton in 2022 and later signed a contract running until 2027, with the option of another year.

He made his senior breakthrough at Old Trafford and has shown the energy, discipline and ball-winning qualities that appeal to Premier League sides.

Hull already know the player well after his loan spell, while Coventry are looking at younger midfield targets with resale value and room to develop.

United are not expected to rush any decision, but Collyer’s pathway could now become one to watch.