Aston Villa move ahead of Spurs and Leeds in race for Man City star

Aston Villa are emerging as the frontrunners in the battle to sign James Trafford, with the Manchester City goalkeeper now firmly on the radar ahead of the summer window.

The 23-year-old is understood to be open to a fresh challenge in search of regular first-team football, and Villa appear to be pushing hardest to put themselves at the front of the queue.

According to TEAMtalk, Unai Emery’s side are leading interest in Trafford, while Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United are also keeping close tabs on his situation.

Villa see the England international as a strong long-term option and could step up their efforts as questions continue around their goalkeeping plans.

Trafford’s route to regular football at City looks difficult, which has encouraged rivals to monitor developments.

Spurs remain interested, while Leeds are also keen, but Villa currently seem best placed to strike first in what could become a fascinating summer race.