Forest lining up £25m raid for Newcastle and Aston Villa target

Nottingham Forest are reportedly preparing to revive their interest in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer.

Football Insider claims Forest are ready to make a fresh move for the 28-year-old, whose price tag has dropped to around £25million.

Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta. Photo by Shutterstock.

Palace are said to be open to cashing in as Mateta enters the final two years of his contract, with a new deal currently looking unlikely.

Forest missed out on the French forward in January, but owner Evangelos Marinakis is believed to be ready to back Vitor Pereira with attacking reinforcements.

Mateta scored 16 goals in all competitions last season and also netted the winner in Palace’s UEFA Conference League final triumph.

However, interest is growing. Aston Villa and Newcastle have also been linked with the striker, while clubs across Europe are monitoring his situation.

Palace now face a major summer decision.