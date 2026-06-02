Juventus eye Premier League keeper raid as two big names emerge

Juventus are reportedly weighing up moves for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez or Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario as they target a new No 1.

Sky in Italy reports that the Serie A giants are assessing alternatives after Liverpool made it clear they want to keep Alisson.

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Photo by Shutterstock.

Martinez is believed to appeal to Juventus because of his personality, experience and big-game presence.

The Argentina international stayed at Villa Park last summer despite interest from Manchester United.

He then played a key role as Unai Emery’s side lifted the Europa League, further strengthening his reputation.

Villa still have Martinez under contract for another three years, meaning any deal would be difficult.

Vicario is also on Juventus’ radar after a season of uncertainty at Tottenham. The Italian missed the end of the campaign through injury, with Antonin Kinsky impressing in his absence.