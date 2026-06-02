Man Utd, Chelsea, Newcastle and Arsenal keeping tabs on Brazilian sensation

Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Arsenal are all reportedly keeping a close eye on Porto winger William Gomes ahead of the summer window.

CaughtOffside claims the 20-year-old Brazilian is attracting serious interest after his rise in Portugal, with Roma and Atletico Madrid also monitoring his situation.

Porto are not actively looking to sell and are protected by an €80million release clause.

Gomes has caught attention with his pace, direct dribbling and ability to unsettle defenders in wide areas.

United are looking for more unpredictability in attack, while Arsenal and Chelsea continue to track young players with major long-term upside.

Newcastle are also believed to be watching the winger as they assess attacking options for the future.

A deal will not be easy. Sao Paulo still hold 20 per cent of his economic rights, and Porto are expected to demand a huge fee.