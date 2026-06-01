Bristol City join QPR in race for Wigan star

Bristol City have reportedly joined QPR in the race to sign Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle this summer.

Football League World claims the Robins are now showing interest in the 24-year-old, who could be available for around £1.5million to £2million.

QPR have already been linked with a move, but Bristol City’s arrival could turn the chase into a Championship transfer battle.

Tickle has developed through Wigan’s academy and has become one of the club’s most valuable assets.

The Warrington-born keeper has regularly been linked with moves away, but stayed at the DW Stadium to continue playing senior football.

Bristol City are assessing goalkeeping options after Radek Vitek’s loan ended, while QPR are also looking to reshape that department.

With Championship clubs searching for value, Tickle could now be set for the biggest move of his career.