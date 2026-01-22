West Brom set to beat QPR and Blackburn in race for Bristol City star

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp
The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion. Photo by Shutterstock.

West Bromwich Albion are set to beat QPR and Blackburn Rovers to the signing of Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary as they move to fix a growing problem position.

The Baggies have made a new stopper a priority after a difficult run of results, and Sky Sports reports that O’Leary has now chosen a move to The Hawthorns despite interest from several Championship rivals.

Albion’s slide down the table has increased the urgency for reinforcements, with goalkeeping errors proving costly in recent weeks.

O’Leary is expected to arrive on a permanent deal after falling down the pecking order at Ashton Gate.

The 29-year-old is viewed as a reliable Championship option who can provide immediate stability. West Brom believe his experience and composure could be key as they look to steady their season and pull clear of danger.

