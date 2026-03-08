Exclusive: Bayer Leverkusen join Premier League giants in race for Brazilian talent

Bayer Leverkusen are the latest European heavyweight to show interest in Palmeiras attacker Allan as competition for the Brazilian continues to grow ahead of the summer window.

The 21-year-old has built a reputation as one of the most exciting young forwards in South America.

Comfortable drifting wide or operating centrally, Allan’s speed, technical control and eye for goal have attracted scouts from across Europe in recent months.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leverkusen are now actively monitoring the situation, joining a host of Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in tracking his progress.

Leverkusen’s model of developing young attacking talent could appeal to Allan’s camp, particularly given the Bundesliga club’s recent success in nurturing emerging stars.

Palmeiras remain under no pressure to sell, but with interest intensifying across England and Germany, the race for Allan’s signature is gathering serious momentum.