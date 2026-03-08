Exclusive: Real Madrid plot £75m summer swoop for Man Utd and Liverpool target

Real Madrid are preparing an ambitious £75million summer move for Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl as Europe’s elite circle the teenage star.

The Spanish giants are understood to be long-term admirers of the 18-year-old attacker and Ontheminute.com understands that Real are now weighing up a blockbuster bid to steal a march on their rivals.

Karl’s versatility, creativity and composure in the final third have elevated his reputation over the past year, with Bayern internally viewing him as one of their brightest academy prospects.

However, Real are not alone. Manchester United and Liverpool have both been tracking Karl closely, with scouts from both Premier League clubs monitoring his development throughout the season.

United see him as a potential future playmaker, while Liverpool view him as a dynamic attacking option capable of operating across multiple forward roles.

Bayern remain determined to keep hold of their prized youngster, but a £75m proposal could test their resolve when the window reopens.