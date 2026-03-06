Exclusive: Brighton enter race for Dutch defensive prodigy

Brighton are the latest Premier League side to register interest in FC Twente’s rising star Ruud Nijstad ahead of the summer window.

The 18-year-old centre-back has quickly built a reputation as one of the Eredivisie’s most promising young defenders.

Comfortable stepping into midfield and capable of launching long diagonal passes, Nijstad fits the modern profile Brighton typically target.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Seagulls have been tracking his progress in recent months, joining Manchester United, Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen in monitoring the teenager’s development.

Brighton’s recruitment model has long focused on identifying elite young talent before their value explodes, and Nijstad is viewed as a player with significant long-term upside.

Twente remain in a strong position with the defender contracted until 2027, but growing interest from across Europe suggests competition will intensify as summer approaches.