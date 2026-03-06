Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea battle for Fulham youngster

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are preparing to battle for Fulham youngster Samuel Amissah as interest grows around the highly rated defender.

The 18-year-old England Under-19 international is regarded as one of the most promising centre-backs emerging from English academies.

According to The Telegraph, the three Premier League giants are monitoring Amissah closely as his Fulham contract approaches its expiry this summer.

Amissah has already been included in several senior matchday squads by Marco Silva this season, highlighting the club’s belief in his potential.

Comfortable at centre-back but also capable of operating in midfield or at full-back, his versatility has attracted significant attention from top clubs.

European sides including Ajax, Juventus and Marseille are also tracking his progress. However, a move within the Premier League appears increasingly possible as English clubs continue competing aggressively for the country’s top young talents.