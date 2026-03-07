Exclusive: Sunderland join Newcastle and Spurs in tracking Roma star

Sunderland are the latest English side to express interest in Roma centre-back Daniele Ghilardi as they continue long-term recruitment planning ahead of the summer window.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of Serie A’s breakout defenders this season, earning increased responsibility in Roma’s back line after a slow start following his move from Hellas Verona.

Calm under pressure and dominant aerially, Ghilardi’s rapid development has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that Sunderland’s recruitment team are now monitoring the Italian closely, joining Newcastle United and Tottenham in keeping tabs on his situation.

Roma are expected to finalise his permanent status and view him as part of their future core.

However, with Premier League interest building, Sunderland are positioning themselves early should an opportunity arise in the upcoming transfer window.