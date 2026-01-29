Sheffield Wednesday stand firm as bids from Millwall and Blackburn turned away

Sheffield Wednesday have drawn a line in the sand in the January window after knocking back approaches for highly-rated striker Bailey Cadamarteri.

The Championship side are determined to retain the 20-year-old despite growing interest from several rivals as uncertainty continues off the pitch at Hillsborough.

According to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton, offers from both Millwall and Blackburn Rovers have been rejected in recent days, with Wednesday unwilling to sanction a deal at this stage.

The Jamaica international has become one of the club’s most valuable assets and remains central to Henrik Pedersen’s plans.

Cadamarteri’s form has also attracted attention from Stoke City, Charlton Athletic and Luton Town, who have all been named as admirers. With the transfer deadline approaching fast, further enquiries are expected.

Wednesday’s stance signals a clear intent to avoid further disruption after recent departures, as the Owls look to keep their attacking options intact for the remainder of a difficult campaign.